When I'm Sad My Computer Sends Me Cats

I wrote a program that sends cats to my phone when I'm sad at the computer. I was inspired by a tweet I saw last week. I've lost the link but, to paraphrase, it went something like this:

I'm okay submitting myself to The Algorithm as long as it knows when I'm sad and forwards cats directly to my face

I figured that you could probably solve this problem locally without leaking any personal data.

Our computers are fast enough that we can run machine learning models in a browser in the background, maybe without even noticing. I tried out a few different JavaScript face recognition libraries that came prepackaged with trained models, and evaluated them by the following criteria:

Is there example code I can easily hack on?

Does it accurately reporting when I'm frowning, furrowing, or furious?

I went with vladmandic/human — another strong contender was justadudewhohacks/face-api.js. Both these libraries provide an API to get the weights of some common emotions.

[ 'sad' , 'angry' , 'disgust' , 'fear' , 'neutral' , 'happy' , 'surprise' ]

I split the emotions into good vs. bad to get a clearer read of my mood. The overall score swings between -1 (very bad) and 1 (very good). I don't want to be spammed with cats every time I itch my nose and trigger a frame of video that's interpreted as negative so I added a three-second trailing average to look for prolonged periods of negative emotion. There's also a timeout of five minutes after sending a cat before it starts checking again.

You can see some of the emotion scores below in the debug console I added.

I wrote all the frontend code in an index.html file for the prototype. The main loop runs at 30-40FPS on a decade-old desktop (it reads emotion accurately at far lower FPS and should probably be capped to save resources).

function main ( ) { const config = { backend : 'webgl' } const human = new Human . Human ( config ) async function detectVideo ( ) { // `inputVideo` is a video of a webcam stream const result = await human . detect ( inputVideo ) // `result` contains an array of faces along with emotion weights handleResult ( result ) requestAnimationFrame ( detectVideo ) } detectVideo ( ) }

The web server runs locally and serves this file and the model data. The full source code is on healeycodes/if-sad-send-cat.

Notifications

I used Pushover to send notifications to my iPhone. The API/docs and community libraries are delightful, and there's a one month free trial (no credit card required, etc). I had heard of programmers using Pushover as part of different home automation projects and was keen to try it out.

Here's how I send a message and an image from server.py :

r = requests . post ( "https://api.pushover.net/1/messages.json" , data = { "token" : token , "user" : user , "message" : f" { cat_name } needs your attention." , } , files = { "attachment" : ( f" { cat_name } " , open ( cat_picture , "rb" ) , "image/jpeg" ) } , )

You'd think that I would be most impressed by my computer being able to read the emotions from my face but I actually think Pushover is the coolest part of this project. The phrase "it just works" is over-used but I found Pushover to be the real deal. I'm going to use it to replace Slack/email/text alerts in my future projects.

The Cats

I glued together two APIs to get the message data. A random name comes from https://randomuser.me/api/ and a random cat image is downloaded from https://api.thecatapi.com/v1/images/search. I actually need to download and resize the images because The Cat API (Cats as a Service) seems committed to providing very high resolution felines (we're talking 5MB+). Which is how I ended up with this cutely-named function:

def shrink_cat ( path ) : image = Image . open ( path ) image . thumbnail ( ( 400 , 400 ) ) image . save ( path )

I used Python's SimpleHTTPRequestHandler to serve my static files. This is the same server that runs when you serve files with the famous one-liner python -m http.server .

My plan was to have no backend running for this, and while that's still an achievable goal, I found it quicker to write the API glue code in Python. When I realised that I needed an API route to handle the "send cat" event I was about to install Flask when I realised I could just .. keep on using this simple server by adding this hack:

class HttpRequestHandler ( http . server . SimpleHTTPRequestHandler ) : # future employers, please look away # while I override this function def translate_path ( self , path ) : if path == "/web/cat.json" : send_cat ( ) return super ( ) . translate_path ( path )

What's Your Plan With The Emotion Tracking?

My original idea was to track my emotions and which programming language I was currently editing. So I might work on that next.

Prepare yourself for a future blog post with one of the following empirical titles: